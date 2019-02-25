Masimo (MASI) Analysts See $0.72 EPS; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Encana (ECA)

Among 7 analysts covering Encana (NYSE:ECA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Encana had 9 analyst reports since October 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, November 5 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 20. The stock of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, November 28. On Friday, October 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) on Monday, November 5 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, November 2. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Cowen & Co. See Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) latest ratings:

20/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Maintain

30/01/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral New Target: $8 Initiates Coverage On

28/11/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

20/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $15 New Target: $11 Maintain

05/11/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $18 New Target: $12 Downgrade

05/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

02/11/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform Downgrade

12/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $20 New Target: $19 Maintain

05/10/2018 Broker: IBC Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

Analysts expect Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report $0.72 EPS on February, 26.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.72 EPS. MASI’s profit would be $38.16 million giving it 44.75 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Masimo Corporation’s analysts see 1.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $128.88. About 243,701 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 26.46% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, makes, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.83 billion. The firm offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It has a 49.82 P/E ratio. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 18 sales for $78.94 million activity. $221,796 worth of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) shares were sold by FITCH SANFORD. On Tuesday, January 15 Sampath Anand sold $3.45 million worth of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) or 30,000 shares. $250,000 worth of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) was sold by Coleman Jon on Thursday, January 31. KIANI JOE E had sold 99,445 shares worth $12.34M. 20,000 shares were sold by Muhsin Bilal, worth $2.36 million on Thursday, September 6. On Monday, October 1 the insider Van Ramshorst David J sold $165,625.

Among 5 analysts covering Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masimo had 5 analyst reports since September 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by BTIG Research. On Tuesday, October 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. On Wednesday, December 19 the stock rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 20 investors sold Masimo Corporation shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 41.58 million shares or 0.13% more from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation reported 58,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.04% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 83,486 shares. Fund Mngmt, a France-based fund reported 173,853 shares. The New York-based Qs Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Lmr Ptnrs Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,372 shares. Catalyst Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 7,400 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Logan Capital Inc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 69,989 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 18,088 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co reported 107,000 shares. Eagle Asset Inc holds 132,288 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) has invested 0.59% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 3,915 shares. North Star Asset Management invested 0.04% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $10.24 billion. The firm owns interests in various assets, such as the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations, including Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located offshore Nova Scotia. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds interests in assets that comprise the Eagle Ford in south Texas; Permian in west Texas; San Juan in northwest New Mexico; Piceance in northwest Colorado; and Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in east Louisiana and west Mississippi.