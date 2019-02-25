Masimo (MASI) Holder Capital Impact Advisors Lowered Holding by $652,638 as Stock Value Declined; Seizert Capital Partners Stake in Walmart Com (WMT) Boosted as Share Price Declined

Capital Impact Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 22.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc sold 5,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,996 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.22M, down from 23,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $128.88. About 243,701 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 26.46% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 23.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 57,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,627 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.33M, up from 244,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $99.55. About 8.09M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE IN EARLY DEAL TALKS WITH HUMANA: DJ/CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Earth Day Tip: Changing to SYLVANIA LED Light Bulbs Available at Walmart Can Help the Planet & Support U.S. Jobs; 30/05/2018 – ASDA WMT.N SALES UP 2.8 PCT IN 12 WEEKS TO MAY 20-KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – According to reports, the tech giant will sell its entire stake to Walmart as part of the deal; 07/03/2018 – O’DANG Hummus™, Maker of Premium Hummus and Hummus Dressings, Launches New Hummus Dressing Line Nationwide at Walmart; 15/03/2018 – Blue Apron plans to sell meal kits in stores in 2018; 29/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible; 10/04/2018 – Walmart To Offer Online Grocery Delivery To 40% Of U.S. Homes With Postmates — MarketWatch

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 18 sales for $78.94 million activity. Shares for $238,900 were sold by FITCH SANFORD. 1,325 Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) shares with value of $165,625 were sold by Van Ramshorst David J. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $230,000 was made by Coleman Jon on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $2.36M were sold by Muhsin Bilal. $3.45 million worth of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) was sold by Sampath Anand.

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.72 per share. MASI’s profit will be $38.16M for 44.75 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23 million and $291.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Box Inc by 16,127 shares to 88,174 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) by 35,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesaro Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 20 investors sold MASI shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 41.58 million shares or 0.13% more from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). 4,670 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corp. Campbell & Adviser Ltd accumulated 1,900 shares. Vanguard Inc accumulated 4.15 million shares. Monroe Bancorporation Trust Mi has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 14,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.06% or 220,000 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 60,141 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 603,239 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Westfield Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 233,137 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 44,011 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 159 shares. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability Company holds 4,918 shares. Epoch Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.06% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 14,105 shares to 32,419 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regal Beloit Corp Com (NYSE:RBC) by 4,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,563 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A Com (NASDAQ:ZION).

