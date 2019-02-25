Mastercard Cl A (MA) Market Value Declined While Great Lakes Advisors Has Cut by $3.22 Million Its Position; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Raised Holding by $380,397 as Shares Rose

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 3,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 261,906 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.28M, up from 258,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.76. About 1,162 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 93.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 14,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 974 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $217,000, down from 15,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $223.32. About 3.30 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $613.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 73,559 shares to 87,498 shares, valued at $6.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Etfdeveloped Markets Etf (VEA) by 541,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 586,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 1.10 million shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. The New York-based Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). De Burlo invested 3.53% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gluskin Sheff holds 1.48% or 150,674 shares. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,496 shares. Crosspoint Strategies Ltd Liability reported 7,377 shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 3.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jnba Fincl Advsr owns 0.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,945 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 300 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.75% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fort Lp accumulated 0.24% or 4,768 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 291,881 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sarasin And Partners Llp accumulated 1.06M shares or 4.45% of the stock.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.52 million activity. McLaughlin Edward Grunde had sold 20,269 shares worth $4.04 million. $486,015 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Friday, November 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dean Invest Associates Ltd Llc has invested 0.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fincl Counselors Incorporated accumulated 254,642 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Rech And Mngmt reported 2.34% stake. Stewart & Patten Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 7,365 shares. 14,840 were reported by Guardian Invest Mgmt. Grace White Inc Ny holds 1.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 61,568 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Lc accumulated 34,829 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 2.73% or 23,315 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.43% or 241,770 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Company reported 696 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Investors has invested 0.45% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fin holds 4.51% or 76,997 shares. Private Asset Mgmt, California-based fund reported 53,379 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Limited Liability Corp accumulated 33,029 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Davidson Invest Advsr holds 1.93% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 174,132 shares.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $22.66 million activity. Yawman David had sold 12,024 shares worth $1.29 million. 168,295 shares valued at $18.53 million were sold by Khan Mehmood on Monday, October 22. Spanos Mike had sold 20,074 shares worth $2.26M on Wednesday, October 31.