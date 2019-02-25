Matson (MATX) Hit By Stephens \u0026 Co. Upgrade. Has $44 Target; SIXT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT ORDINARY SHARES (SIXGF) Sellers Decreased By 2.6% Their Shorts

Stephens \u0026 Co. has upgraded Matson (NYSE:MATX) stock to a “Overweight” in a a research report sent to clients and investors on Monday, 25 February, and has set a 12 month target price per share at $44. MATX’s old rating was “Equal-Weight”.

SIXT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) had a decrease of 2.6% in short interest. SIXGF’s SI was 15,000 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 2.6% from 15,400 shares previously. It closed at $88.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.90 billion. It operates through two divisions, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. It has a 18.56 P/E ratio. The Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons and sports cars or SUVs, car sharing products, and chauffer and transfer services.

The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 370,065 shares traded or 91.12% up from the average. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 26.58% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.58% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 24/04/2018 – Matson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q EPS 33C, EST. 23C; 08/03/2018 – Matson Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15; 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Kuriyama to Succeed Watanabe; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATX); 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M; 18/04/2018 – Matson Launches New Tahiti Service

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 sales for $182,101 activity. The insider Forest Ronald J sold $39,791. The insider Fukunaga Mark H bought $144,970. Heilmann Peter T sold $109,283 worth of stock.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. It has a 5.85 P/E ratio. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.