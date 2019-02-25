Mcdonald Capital Investors Trimmed By $5.89 Million Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake; Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Increased Kirby (KEX) Position

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 6.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 168,275 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock rose 2.72%. The Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc holds 2.32M shares with $82.00M value, down from 2.48 million last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $174.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 10.06M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 18/04/2018 – Fox Cited Regulatory Concerns for Rejecting Comcast Bid – Filing; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BBC chair says Comcast’s Sky bid should go to Ofcom; 05/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Djibouti grounded all U.S. military flights Wednesday at a base crucial to the U.S. fight against; 20/04/2018 – Comcast Deepens Ties With Charter in Quest for Mobile Customers; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Urges Rupert Murdoch to Engage With Comcast on Potential Deal — Letter; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: MORE: Sources tell NBC News’ @Tom_Winter the wiretap was live leading up to the Cohen raid. • At least one conve…; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda Margin 40.1%; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Kirby Corp (KEX) stake by 1.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc acquired 74,902 shares as Kirby Corp (KEX)’s stock declined 8.12%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 4.44 million shares with $365.32 million value, up from 4.37 million last quarter. Kirby Corp now has $4.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 239,071 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has risen 11.42% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Comcast a Buy for 2019? – Nasdaq” on February 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “‘Alita’ leads at subpar holiday box office – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Disney World’s Top Rival Calls Dibs on Summer 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 23, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CMCSA vs. RCI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWD, JPM, JNJ, CMCSA – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hirtle Callaghan & Limited Liability Com holds 24,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 14.72M shares. Park Oh holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 58,663 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Communications invested in 148,761 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc owns 2,655 shares. 109,350 were accumulated by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 11.24M shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 39,494 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Alphamark Limited Liability Company owns 384 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel Incorporated has 308,275 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Llc invested in 0.1% or 27,113 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Department stated it has 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 4,240 shares. Moreover, Hedeker Wealth Limited Company has 1.18% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 47,497 shares.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $11.13 million activity. Shares for $228,775 were sold by BLOCK ARTHUR R. Murdock Daniel C. had sold 845 shares worth $30,036. 7,636 shares were sold by BACON KENNETH J, worth $282,799. COHEN DAVID L also sold $10.21 million worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, February 5.

Among 7 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Comcast had 7 analyst reports since September 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, September 26 report. The rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Perform” on Monday, September 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 12 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Thursday, November 8 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson on Monday, September 24 to “Neutral”. The company was upgraded on Friday, October 26 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) stake by 90,990 shares to 2.40 million valued at $548.87 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) stake by 4,217 shares and now owns 1.51M shares. Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Kirby (NYSE:KEX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kirby had 2 analyst reports since October 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, October 29.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $1.89 million activity. DRAGG RONALD A had sold 630 shares worth $46,796. The insider Husted Amy D. sold $349,616. Miller Monte J sold $446,100 worth of stock. PYNE J H also sold $4.65M worth of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) on Monday, August 27. 4,731 shares valued at $348,438 were sold by O’Neil Christian G. on Friday, February 1. Grzebinski David W had sold 8,052 shares worth $605,854 on Friday, February 1.