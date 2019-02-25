Mckesson (MCK) Stake Lifted by Stanley Capital Management Llc; Mckesson (MCK) Shareholder Ironwood Investment Counsel Raised Holding

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 30.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 4,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,166 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.68 million, up from 15,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $130. About 651,854 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 17.94% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $258.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,810 shares to 1,190 shares, valued at $442,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why We Will Continue To Hold McKesson – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McKesson FQ3 sales up 5% – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McKesson Q3 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McKesson Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows Amerco, McKesson, Ophthotech, IQVIA, Highwoods Properties, and ABM Industries Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. JACOBS M CHRISTINE sold 1,350 shares worth $173,732. On Wednesday, January 16 Schechter Lori A. sold $946,792 worth of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 7,700 shares. $173,732 worth of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) shares were sold by KNOWLES MARIE L/CA.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.34, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MCK shares while 296 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 162.62 million shares or 5.64% less from 172.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Insight 2811 Inc invested in 1,612 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc invested in 31,113 shares. First Foundation Advsrs holds 1,644 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 10,589 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,706 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie invested in 45,726 shares. North Star Asset Management invested in 5,920 shares. Profund Llc accumulated 7,764 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust holds 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 60 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Grp has 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Heritage Investors Mngmt Corp reported 74,173 shares. Mackenzie Corp has 139,776 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pzena Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3.16 million shares. Exane Derivatives has 275 shares. Montecito National Bank & Trust has invested 0.15% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,600 shares to 185,631 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,861 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

