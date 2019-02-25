MediumProject (MPRO) registered -9.00% fall on February 24-25

MediumProject (MPRO) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.001716786 or -9.00% trading at $0.017358614. According to Top Crypto Experts, MediumProject (MPRO) eyes $0.0190944754 target on the road to $0.0395937488957907. MPRO last traded at Yobit exchange. It had high of $0.0190754 and low of $0.0156036772 for February 24-25. The open was $0.0190754.

MediumProject (MPRO) is up 0.00% in the last 30 days from $0.00 (non existent) per coin. Its down -40.86% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.02935 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago MPRO traded at $0.03272. maximum coins available are 250,000. MPRO uses PoS algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 10/06/2016.

MediumPoject is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that allows fast and cheap transactions across the Globe.