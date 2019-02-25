Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) and ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) Contrasting side by side

Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) and ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) are two firms in the Medical Laboratories & Research that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medpace Holdings Inc. 611.92M 4.05 61.55M 1.59 36.31 ICON Public Limited Company 2.37B 3.33 305.60M 5.72 24.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Medpace Holdings Inc. and ICON Public Limited Company. ICON Public Limited Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Medpace Holdings Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Medpace Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of ICON Public Limited Company, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Medpace Holdings Inc. and ICON Public Limited Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medpace Holdings Inc. 10.06% 11.6% 6.4% ICON Public Limited Company 12.89% 24.6% 13.8%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Medpace Holdings Inc. and ICON Public Limited Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medpace Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ICON Public Limited Company 0 1 4 2.80

ICON Public Limited Company on the other hand boasts of a $152 average price target and a 4.69% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Medpace Holdings Inc. and ICON Public Limited Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.6% and 96.5%. Medpace Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 24.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4% of ICON Public Limited Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medpace Holdings Inc. -6.8% -0.93% -6.27% 32.98% 66% 59.13% ICON Public Limited Company -3.91% -3.25% -4.43% 3.8% 25.12% 23.99%

For the past year Medpace Holdings Inc. was more bullish than ICON Public Limited Company.

Summary

ICON Public Limited Company beats on 10 of the 14 factors Medpace Holdings Inc.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its services include medical affairs, clinical trial management, study feasibility, study start-up, clinical monitoring, global regulatory affairs, medical writing, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, and quality assurance. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. Its clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk-based monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services. The companyÂ’s clinical development services also comprise interactive response technologies, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical imaging, adaptive trial design and execution, medical device and biosimilar trial, functional, strategic resourcing, sample analyses, safety testing, microbiology, custom flow cytometry, biomarker development, bioanalysis, immunoassay development, patient registries, outcomes research, health economics, market access and commercialization, drug price consulting, and healthcare and scientific communication services, as well as research trials for US government agencies, electronic transmission of test results, and electronic patient reported outcomes. ICON Public Limited Company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.