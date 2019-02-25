Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Comparing side by side

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 13.41M 14.32 43.13M -1.73 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.16M 5.84 8.11M -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -321.63% -41.7% -30.3% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -40.23% -22.7% -18.5%

Liquidity

19.2 and 19.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 19.2 and 19.2 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.8% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 19.12% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.32% -22.5% -31.38% -29.27% 0% -80.81% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.58% 0.95% -42.86% -44.21% -64.37% -55.37%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.