Metronome (MET*) increased $0.02741452 during a day

It was good day for Metronome (MET*), as it jumped by $0.02741452 or 2.75%, touching $1.02510723. International Cryptocoin Experts believe that Metronome (MET*) is looking for the $1.127617953 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $1.64001613564271. The highest price was $1.04357007 and lowest of $0.97936974 for February 24-25. The open was $0.99769271. It last traded at Gateio exchange.

For a month, Metronome (MET*) tokens went up 64.97% from $0.6214 for coin. For 100 days MET* is down -29.79% from $1.46. It traded at $1.85 200 days ago. Metronome (MET*) has 10.71 million coins mined with the market cap $10.98 million. It has 10.04 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 23/05/2018. The Crypto MET* has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency.