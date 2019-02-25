Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Declined While Weik Investment Services Has Lowered Holding; As Ii Vi (IIVI) Market Valuation Declined, Needham Investment Management Has Raised Its Position

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 4.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 4,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,665 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.28 million, down from 102,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $111.88. About 5.82 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 4.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.49M, up from 172,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.66% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $43.05. About 176,914 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 20.07% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.07% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 14/05/2018 – II-VI Names Enrico Digirolamo to Board; 30/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M; 08/03/2018 II-VI Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter Interconnects; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold IIVI shares while 58 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 54.97 million shares or 3.92% less from 57.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 33,678 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 12,500 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 5,023 shares stake. Nomura accumulated 46,100 shares. Geode Mngmt has invested 0.01% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Sei has 0% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 1,428 shares. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Tiaa Cref Inv Lc owns 125,716 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 77,741 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise reported 1.18 million shares. 5,752 were reported by Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability. Paradigm Capital Management New York invested in 0.18% or 47,700 shares. Nicholas Inv Partners L P, a California-based fund reported 90,959 shares. Discovery Limited Liability Corporation Ct has 1.84% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Manufacturers Life The holds 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 39,841 shares.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $331.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,000 shares to 30,500 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 86,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invuity Inc.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $778,123 activity. The insider KRAMER FRANCIS J sold $454,500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stelliam Investment Management LP has 1.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 294,500 shares. Lincoln Limited Com accumulated 47,382 shares. Us Bancshares De accumulated 6.23M shares or 2.06% of the stock. Raymond James & Assocs holds 1.57% or 8.88M shares. North Carolina-based Boys Arnold And Inc has invested 0.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 48,409 are owned by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corp. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 58,356 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne Incorporated stated it has 6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schaller Inv Grp Inc holds 3,850 shares. 131,670 are owned by Afam Cap. Nuwave Investment Ltd Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ipswich reported 98,279 shares. Westwood Management Il reported 505,912 shares. Paragon holds 2.53% or 25,884 shares. Burney has 1.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $82.43 million activity. BROD FRANK H also sold $2.15 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, October 31. Nadella Satya sold $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, October 26. Capossela Christopher C sold 4,000 shares worth $422,000. Another trade for 118,000 shares valued at $13.09 million was made by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31.