Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Gvo Asset Management LTD Has Cut Stake by $12.11 Million; Bank Of America (BAC) Shareholder Capital Wealth Planning Has Lifted Its Position by $394,023

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 84.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 13,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,587 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $871,000, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 47.89M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 22/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS BUY UKRAINE 2021 BOND TO BET ON IMF TRANCHE, BUYBACK; 16/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA APRIL CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.96% :3481126Z US; 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 16/04/2018 – BofA Posts Gains in Equity Trading, Return on Equity: TOPLive; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 43.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 106,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.95M, down from 245,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $851.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 9,404 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MSFT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Main Drivers of Microsoft Stock Are Still Intact – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Looks Strong After Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 02/05/2019: GLUU, ALLT, STX, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for January 30, 2019 : MSFT, FB, V, PYPL, MDLZ, QCOM, TSLA, NOW, ESS, AMP, HOLX, WYNN – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $82.43 million activity. Capossela Christopher C also sold $422,000 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, December 10. On Thursday, November 8 the insider Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.06 million. The insider Nadella Satya sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70M. Hood Amy also sold $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $286.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15,900 shares to 36,000 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 3.22% or 1.14 million shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 32,062 shares. The Florida-based Harvey Management has invested 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). One Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 53,946 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 0.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 91,038 shares. Moreover, Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mngmt Inc Or has 3.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 86,466 shares. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership reported 433,575 shares stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 1.56% or 1.17M shares. Moreover, Harris Associate Lp has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parkside Bank Trust reported 17,647 shares. Ht Limited Liability Com invested 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 283,194 shares. Somerset Trust Co owns 83,277 shares or 4.71% of their US portfolio. Pettee Investors reported 15,776 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associates owns 225,399 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quadrant Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 53,572 shares. First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.07% or 45,223 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Ltd invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Murphy Cap Mgmt has 54,031 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Beacon Financial Gp reported 0.07% stake. Rothschild Inv Corp Il has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Archford Strategies Lc holds 4,896 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Axa, France-based fund reported 3.08 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Soros Fund Mngmt Lc has 0.64% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 988,844 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa owns 72,687 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 95,082 shares. Guardian LP has 911,603 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Stifel Fin reported 0.45% stake. Moreover, Fmr Limited Co has 1.14% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 344.69M shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) – Stocks Falter As Trade Tension, European Growth Worries Mount – Benzinga” on February 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) – PACCAR’s Forecast Sees A Slightly Growth In Class 8 Truck Market After A Strong Year – Benzinga” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America: The Thesis Remains Intact – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Bank of America Stock Looks Good For Investors Who See Bigger As Better – Investorplace.com” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) – In Wake Of SunTrust/BB&T Merger, Financials Weak On Lower Bond Yields – Benzinga” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $146.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,890 shares to 2,960 shares, valued at $624,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).