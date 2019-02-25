Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Capital Wealth Planning Raised Its Position by $1.56 Million; Maltese Capital Management Cut Its Arrow Finl (AROW) Holding by $494,135 as Share Price Declined

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 45.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 13,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,584 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.99 million, up from 29,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 2,436 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Arrow Finl Corp (AROW) by 58.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 13,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,345 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $346,000, down from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arrow Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 11,750 shares traded. Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) has declined 4.51% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AROW News: 23/04/2018 – Arrow Financial 1Q Net $8.53M; 23/04/2018 – Arrow Financial 1Q EPS 61c; 25/04/2018 – Arrow Declares June Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ Arrow Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AROW); 23/04/2018 – Arrow Reports Increase in First-Quarter Net Income; Double Digit Loan Growth Continues

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proffitt Goodson reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alabama-based Welch Gp Limited Liability Com has invested 3.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flippin Bruce And Porter holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 82,129 shares. Neumann Management Llc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,596 shares. Waddell Reed Financial holds 18.30 million shares or 4.64% of its portfolio. Citigroup has 0.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.68M shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 2.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.01M shares. Lbmc Invest Advisors Ltd Llc reported 7,284 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4.00 million shares. 7,644 were reported by Atwood And Palmer Inc. Stelliam Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 294,500 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Credit Cap Invs Ltd Liability invested 3.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Il has 0.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North Carolina-based Novare Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 4.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 530,195 shares.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $146.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 9,646 shares to 33,328 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,580 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $82.43 million activity. BROD FRANK H sold $214,363 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, November 5. 40,000 shares valued at $4.45M were sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Friday, August 31. 118,000 shares were sold by Hood Amy, worth $13.09 million on Friday, August 31. Capossela Christopher C sold $422,000 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.5 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.82, from 1.68 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 4 investors sold AROW shares while 10 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 11.76 million shares or 107.26% more from 5.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Community Bank Na accumulated 6,489 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Llc holds 9,210 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,823 are held by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) or 11,884 shares. Of Vermont reported 0.11% in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW). Maltese Mgmt Lc invested 0.02% in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW). California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW). Bessemer owns 10,903 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0% or 3,209 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) or 141 shares. Maple Cap Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) for 6,334 shares. Regions reported 241 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $53,575 activity. Kaiser David D also sold $37,547 worth of Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) shares.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 187,930 shares to 542,882 shares, valued at $9.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).