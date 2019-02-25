Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Hallmark Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Biogen Idec Com (BIIB) Holder Muhlenkamp & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.40 Million as Shares Declined

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc Com (BIIB) by 27.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold 6,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,368 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.49M, down from 25,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $328.14. About 214,166 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 37.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 80,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,333 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.36M, down from 214,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $111.96. About 7.38 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jensen Inv Management Inc accumulated 4.11M shares or 5.87% of the stock. 375,290 are held by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 443,400 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp has invested 1.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Orca Inv Mgmt Lc holds 73,890 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur stated it has 38,470 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn holds 8.98% or 589,881 shares. Jw Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,500 shares. 1.72M were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Pnc Finance Grp accumulated 13.39 million shares. Moreover, Mount Vernon Associates Md has 4.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 28,355 shares. Glenview Bankshares Dept holds 5.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 103,480 shares. Covington accumulated 352,743 shares. Cincinnati Casualty reported 7.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Cardinal Cap Inc has 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $846.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN) by 3,457 shares to 170,170 shares, valued at $16.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 162,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $82.43 million activity. Capossela Christopher C had sold 4,000 shares worth $422,000 on Monday, December 10. Hood Amy sold $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31. Shares for $2.15M were sold by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31. 267,466 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $28.35M on Wednesday, February 6.

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc, which manages about $560.67 million and $233.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 133,201 shares to 135,401 shares, valued at $10.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 45 investors sold BIIB shares while 334 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 167.21 million shares or 1.69% less from 170.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.22% or 45,221 shares. 107,132 are owned by Country Tru Natl Bank. 172,087 were accumulated by Boston Prtnrs. Michigan-based Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bridges holds 0.45% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 25,597 shares. Cue Finance Group Incorporated Incorporated has 0.36% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 3,715 shares. Contrarius Inv holds 0.38% or 24,329 shares. Westpac Bk accumulated 62,442 shares. Moreover, Highbridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 7,491 shares. Quantres Asset Limited holds 0.97% or 4,600 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 810 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dakota Wealth Mngmt owns 2,608 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Alpine Woods Investors holds 0.05% or 703 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.14% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since September 26, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $20.22 million activity. $350,000 worth of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares were sold by Ehlers Michael D.