Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Declined While Gruss & Co Has Lowered Position by $1.03 Million; Enbridge (ENB) Position Has Upped by Nexus Investment Management Inc

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 4.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 19,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 412,388 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.30M, up from 393,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 3.89 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.03 million, down from 70,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $851.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 2,436 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $699.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,470 shares to 282,858 shares, valued at $32.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 5,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 738,405 shares, and cut its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mackenzie Corporation holds 4.00 million shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Monroe Bank & Trust And Mi holds 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 23,208 shares. Swift Run Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 17,961 shares. Vigilant Ltd Liability Co holds 28,259 shares. Marsico Ltd invested in 248,257 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Matarin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Narwhal Management owns 123,187 shares for 3.11% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Elm Limited Company holds 5,030 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Moreover, Orrstown Service Inc has 2.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,680 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co has 142,490 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bath Savings Tru invested 1.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 155,949 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.54% or 12,093 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 165,200 shares or 2.35% of the stock.