Minerals Technologies (MTX) Holder Credit Agricole S A Increased Its Holding; Savant Capital Raised Marcus (MCS) Holding by $472,878; Share Value Rose

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) by 261.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 33,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,783 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.16 million, up from 12,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Minerals Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 64,160 shares traded. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has declined 26.97% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTX News: 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES: PACT TO BUY SIVOMATIC HOLDING B.V; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – REFINANCING REVOLVING FACILITY REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.12, EST. $1.12; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies: Purchase of Sivomatic Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF $300 MLN; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ON APRIL 18, 2018, ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDMENT TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 9, 2014 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES: AMENDMENT INCL. NEW $300M REVOLVER; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies Announces Agreement To Acquire Sivomatic Holding B.V; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES IN AMENDED REFINANCING PACT

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Marcus Corp (MCS) by 28.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 11,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.37% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 51,439 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.16 million, up from 40,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marcus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $41.42. About 164,039 shares traded. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has risen 47.99% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 12/03/2018 – Marcus Corp Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 07/03/2018 Marcus Theatres® to Host Second Annual Marcus CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival, April 11-15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q Rev $168.2M; 16/05/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Brings New Amenities to 23 More Theatres, in Time for Summer Blockbuster Season; 07/04/2018 – jenny strasburg: Breaking on @DowJones Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Executive Marcus Schenck Has Discussed Leaving. More to; 08/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $73.37 million activity. The insider KISSINGER THOMAS F sold 6,000 shares worth $248,246. $139,680 worth of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) was sold by OLSON BRUCE J on Wednesday, August 29. The insider Marcus Gregory S sold 89,093 shares worth $3.66M. On Friday, August 31 RODRIGUEZ ROLANDO B sold $423,876 worth of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) or 10,450 shares. MILSTEIN PHILIP L sold 5,000 shares worth $211,619.

More notable recent The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The Marcus Corporation Announces the Closing of Common Stock Offering by Selling Shareholder – Business Wire” on February 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Intercontinental rebrand Saint Kate names Scott Sloan general manager – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on January 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) celebrated 25 years of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) by ringing today’s Opening Bell®; Photo Available on Business Wire’s Website and the Associated Press Photo Network – Business Wire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Marcus Corp (MCS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Marcus Corporation (MCS) Prices 1.5M Common Stock Offering by Shareholder at $40.25/Share – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 9 investors sold MCS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 17.48 million shares or 4.26% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System has 18,469 shares. Comerica National Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 19,020 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Renaissance Tech Ltd has 0.02% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Cannell Peter B & Inc, a New York-based fund reported 10,100 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 45 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Com Na has invested 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Pitcairn has invested 0.04% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Northern has invested 0.01% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). 23,165 were reported by Monarch Prtnrs Asset Limited Liability. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Panagora Asset Management holds 111,550 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners, a Ohio-based fund reported 39 shares. Parkside National Bank And Tru accumulated 32 shares.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.30 million activity. The insider MONAGLE DJ III sold $870,090.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 15 investors sold MTX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.58 million shares or 0.75% less from 32.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Bluecrest Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 14,049 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gp Incorporated reported 5,541 shares stake. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 378,632 shares. The Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has invested 0% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). 14,950 are owned by Us State Bank De. Brinker Inc holds 0.01% or 3,653 shares. Piermont Cap accumulated 27,297 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0.04% or 13,581 shares in its portfolio. Midas Mgmt Corporation invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Principal Grp Inc reported 0.01% stake. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 22,363 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 21,810 shares. Everett Harris & Ca, California-based fund reported 6,400 shares.

More notable recent Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Noble Energy, Chemed, Wesco Aircraft, Asbury Automotive Group, CIRCOR International, and Minerals Technologies â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Minerals Technologies Announces Price Increases for all Bentonite Products – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Minerals Technologies Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on January 18, 2018. More interesting news about Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “5 Low PE Stocks – GuruFocus.com” published on September 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Minerals Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings of $1.22 per Share, or $1.17 per Share, Excluding Special Items – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 34,995 shares to 173,519 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,649 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).