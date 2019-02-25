Minerva Advisors Upped Stake in Computer Task Group (CTG) by $416,765; Middleby (MIDD) Shareholder Trillium Asset Management Decreased Stake as Valuation Declined

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 9.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 13,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,296 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.56M, down from 133,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $118.58. About 481,740 shares traded or 10.07% up from the average. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has declined 12.98% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl; 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A; 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOETAP, NITRO BREW COFFEE SYSTEMS; 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Computer Task Group Inc (CTG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 83,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.04 million, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Computer Task Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 130,461 shares traded or 503.40% up from the average. Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) has declined 16.93% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTG News: 19/04/2018 – COMPUTER TASK GROUP INC – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.25 TO $0.37; 19/04/2018 – DJ Computer Task Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTG); 20/03/2018 – CTG – WILL RECOMMEND TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS A CORPORATE GOVERNANCE INITIATIVE TO TRANSITION TO A SINGLE CLASS OF DIRECTORS TO BE ELECTED ANNUALLY; 19/04/2018 – COMPUTER TASK GROUP INC – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.30 TO $0.42; 20/04/2018 – Computer Task Group, Incorporated Announces Final Results of its Modified “Dutch Auction” Tender Offer; 20/04/2018 – Computer Task Group, Incorporated Announces Final Results of its Modified “Dutch Auction” Tender Offer; 20/03/2018 – CTG – IF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL, DIRECTORS ELECTED ON OR AFTER 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE SUBJECT TO ANNUAL ELECTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Computer Task Group, Incorporated Announces Preliminary Results of its Modified “Dutch Auction” Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – COMPUTER TASK GROUP INC – INITIATED INTEGRATION OF ACCRETIVE SOFT COMPANY ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – Computer Task Sees 2Q EPS 5c-EPS 9c

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 19,379 shares to 265,460 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 27,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.36, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold MIDD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 53.69 million shares or 8.59% less from 58.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup holds 2,172 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Delta Asset Tn reported 0% stake. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 29,198 shares. 11,264 were reported by Glenmede Trust Com Na. New York-based Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Raymond James And Assocs owns 11,831 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associate reported 66 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 37 are owned by First Personal Fincl Ser. Boston Family Office Lc invested in 84,566 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 14,559 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 2,880 shares. Moreover, Tobam has 0.46% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Gam Ag holds 2,162 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.36% or 97,483 shares.

Analysts await The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 10.14% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.48 per share. MIDD’s profit will be $91.03 million for 18.19 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by The Middleby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.49% EPS growth.