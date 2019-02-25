Miracle Mile Advisors Decreased Intel (INTC) Position as Share Value Rose; Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Cut Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $345,000; Market Value Declined

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 62,497 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.96 million, down from 69,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 20.49M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 09/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel Rumors – Kaby Lake-X – Skylake-X and Cascade Lake; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC); 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Jim Keller Joins Intel to Lead Silicon Engineering

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 0.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.33 million, down from 106,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $305.97. About 1.08 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Building Bridges to a Brighter Future; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 20/04/2018 – Sheila A. Smith: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed to Sweeten India Fighter Jet Bid With F-35 Technology; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-China, not North Korea, to dominate Japan military planning; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson welcomed President Donald Trump’s executive memorandum that penalizes China for stealing U.S. companies’ intellectual property; 13/03/2018 – DOD: LOCKHEED GETS $1.46B NOT-TO-EXCEED MODIFICATION CONTRACT; 20/03/2018 – Foundation for U.S. Ballistic Missile Defense System Modernized; 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Shareholders Elect 11 Directors to Board; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin says long-term contract will help against tariffs

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $7.76 million activity. Evans Michele A sold $2.30M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Thursday, February 7. 6,647 shares valued at $2.00 million were sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6.

