Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Lifted Cummins (CMI) Holding by $928,852; Saratoga Invt (SAR) Position Increased by Black Diamond Capital Management Llc

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 196.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 6,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,604 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.40M, up from 3,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $155.44. About 1.38 million shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 3.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 29,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 774,287 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.87M, up from 744,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.44M market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 91,327 shares traded or 203.82% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 1.68% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CMI shares while 243 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 124.41 million shares or 0.77% less from 125.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macquarie Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 17,360 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr holds 0.05% or 34,843 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Cap holds 0.03% or 13,555 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com accumulated 2,484 shares. Bokf Na owns 12,808 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Shelton Cap Management owns 1,702 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0.71% or 3.23 million shares. Proshare Lc accumulated 31,873 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Eqis Capital Mgmt invested in 0.32% or 36,721 shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Grp Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,439 shares. Natl Pension has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Massmutual Fsb Adv has 23,732 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hgk Asset holds 0.05% or 1,870 shares in its portfolio. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees has invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $10.38 million activity. $675,000 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares were sold by Freeland Richard Joseph. ROSE MARYA M also sold $2.20 million worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares. 206 shares valued at $30,900 were sold by Embree Tracy A on Wednesday, February 6. Ward Pat also sold $539,555 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares. 501 shares were sold by Smith Mark Andrew, worth $76,788. $796,050 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by Cook Jill E.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 343,941 shares to 315,658 shares, valued at $17.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,694 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWA).

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc, which manages about $9.45B and $188.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ocean Rig Udw Inc by 90,000 shares to 4.09M shares, valued at $141.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.