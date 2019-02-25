Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 9.47M 274.02 88.04M -2.96 0.00 Athenex Inc. 82.70M 10.61 118.61M -1.29 0.00

Demonstrates Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -929.67% -46.8% -42.7% Athenex Inc. -143.42% -89.2% -62.5%

Liquidity

11.2 and 11.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Athenex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.5 and 3.9 respectively. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.3% of Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8% of Athenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 5.08% -3.15% -26.27% -11.46% 148.77% 122.19% Athenex Inc. -5.75% -0.08% -20.94% -25.61% -20.69% -21.64%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 122.19% stronger performance while Athenex Inc. has -21.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Athenex Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.