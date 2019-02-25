Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Comparison side by side

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 9.47M 273.95 88.04M -2.96 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 5.52M 2.92 7.93M -0.83 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Soligenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -929.67% -46.8% -42.7% Soligenix Inc. -143.66% -142.4% -87%

Volatility & Risk

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.88 beta indicates that its volatility is 88.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Soligenix Inc. has a 0.91 beta and it is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2. Competitively, Soligenix Inc. has 3.3 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Soligenix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Soligenix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 22.4%. About 0.3% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.4% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 5.08% -3.15% -26.27% -11.46% 148.77% 122.19% Soligenix Inc. -7.21% -13.45% -30.41% -32.86% -48.76% -53.59%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 122.19% stronger performance while Soligenix Inc. has -53.59% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Soligenix Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.