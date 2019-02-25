Mobile Mini (MINI) to pay $0.28 on Mar 13, 2019; Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Covered By 5 Bulls

Among 13 analysts covering Rio Tinto (LON:RIO), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Rio Tinto has GBX 5050 highest and GBX 3200 lowest target. GBX 4197.54’s average target is -5.69% below currents GBX 4451 stock price. Rio Tinto had 46 analyst reports since September 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 17, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, October 12. As per Tuesday, October 16, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, September 10, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Wednesday, November 7 with “Hold”. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal Weight”. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, October 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 29 by HSBC. The stock of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, October 2. See Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) latest ratings:

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) is expected to pay $0.28 on Mar 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:MINI) shareholders before Feb 26, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Mobile Mini Inc’s current price of $35.70 translates into 0.77% yield. Mobile Mini Inc’s dividend has Feb 27, 2019 as record date. Feb 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 150,372 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 2.10% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. It operates through three divisions: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

Since December 18, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $63,700 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $63,700 was bought by MCCONNELL STEPHEN A.

Among 2 analysts covering Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mobile Mini has $53 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.50’s average target is 35.85% above currents $35.7 stock price. Mobile Mini had 3 analyst reports since September 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”.

The stock decreased 0.31% or GBX 14 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 4451. About 607,511 shares traded. Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Launch Elysis Joint Venture; 28/03/2018 – Rio Tinto not part of Mongolian mine bribery probe: Swiss prosecutors; 18/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L : CFRA RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD IS IN PROCESS OF CONSIDERING SUITABLE CEO CANDIDATES, INCLUDING THOSE FROM RIO TINTO; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to Get $150M Upon Completion, $50M in 12 Months; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Approved to Run Autonomous Trains at Pilbara; 23/05/2018 – Rio Tinto in talks over Grasberg exit; 17/04/2018 – Japan traders ask Rusal to stop shipping aluminium after U.S. sanctions; 09/04/2018 – Rio Tinto stands to win from Rusal sanctions; U.S. consumers to lose; 27/03/2018 – SEC CHARGES RIO TINTO, EX-CEO ALBANESE, EX-CFO ELLIOTT

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company has market cap of 72.92 billion GBP. The firm mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. It has a 8.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.