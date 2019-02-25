Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Both Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. N/A 0.00 12.28M -0.51 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 179.66M -6.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -70.7% -54.9% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -93.8% -79.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 36.44% and its average target price is $63.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.3% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 25.51% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 14.4% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -6.11% -1.6% -25% -33.87% -34.57% -33.87% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -10.07% 6.84% 34.61% -3.18% -19.61%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. was more bearish than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.