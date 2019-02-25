Moon Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in At&T Com (T) as Stock Price Declined; Dean Capital Management Cut Encore Wire (WIRE) Holding as Market Value Declined

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 30.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 12,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,274 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47 million, down from 42,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $59.1. About 18,620 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has declined 1.58% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.58% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 01/05/2018 – Encore Dermatology Inc. Announces the Launch of IMPOYZTM (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%, a Newly Formulated High-Potency; 19/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 38mm, REF 804-07-380 Product Us; 09/04/2018 – ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 28/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 1.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 220 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,861 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $631.65 million, up from 18,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 7.74M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push; 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT WAS CONTACTED BY THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S OFFICE IN 2017 ABOUT COHEN PAYMENTS -STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 11/05/2018 – AT&T says vetting lapse led to ‘mistake’ of hiring Trump fixer; 10/04/2018 – PROF. CARL SHAPIRO SCHEDULED TO TAKE WITNESS STAND IN AT&T CASE; 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.37 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.30, from 1.81 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold WIRE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 18.01 million shares or 0.92% less from 18.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 1.75 million shares. Citadel Advsr Llc holds 62,187 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0% or 27,027 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 73,983 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pinebridge LP holds 0.03% or 30,538 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 279 shares. Invesco has 74,593 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc reported 0% stake. Indexiq Advsr Lc holds 40,092 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 14,455 shares. Macquarie Group holds 1,552 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dean Assocs Lc has 0.51% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Fmr accumulated 0% or 18 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Lc reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 110,599 shares.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $142.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 21,071 shares to 83,526 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 13,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX).

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $100.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del Com (NYSE:Y) by 443 shares to 5,589 shares, valued at $3.59 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,718 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14,575 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsr has 3.35% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 173,804 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) reported 21,731 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt reported 0.69% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Letko Brosseau Associate Incorporated holds 1.86% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 5.96 million shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management reported 101,988 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communication has 0.88% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Honeywell Int holds 0.86% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 449,400 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7,898 shares. M Kraus Company holds 0.43% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 22,154 shares. Sather Gp invested in 24,970 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.91% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Merchants Corporation reported 0.4% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Strategic Financial Ser holds 0.45% or 90,049 shares in its portfolio. Dsc LP reported 0.2% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).