Motco Increases Stake in Starbucks (SBUX); Icm Asset Management Increases Position in Applied Materials (AMAT)

Motco increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 79.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 66,403 shares as the company's stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 149,574 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.50 million, up from 83,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 7,709 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500.

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) by 114.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 30,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,545 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.22 million, up from 26,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 19,305 shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500.

Motco, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Selected Value Fund (VASVX) by 279,100 shares to 414,114 shares, valued at $12.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index Etn (AMJ) by 50,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,318 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $47.71 million activity. ULLMAN MYRON E III sold $5.46 million worth of stock or 99,166 shares. The insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26M. CULVER JOHN also sold $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0.15% or 2.55 million shares. Argi Investment Svcs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,677 shares. 20,000 were reported by Yorktown Mngmt Rech Inc. Heritage Wealth Advisors, Virginia-based fund reported 4,451 shares. Lincoln Limited Com has invested 4.95% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 26,226 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 2,114 shares in its portfolio. 9,386 were accumulated by Sunbelt Securities. Regions Fincl accumulated 95,457 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 669,148 are held by Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia. Ensemble Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 2.7% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). London Of Virginia has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Texas-based Tctc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). California-based Capital Research Glob Invsts has invested 0.2% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Finemark Financial Bank And Tru has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 115 investors sold AMAT shares while 303 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 722.69 million shares or 1.34% less from 732.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Midwest Bank & Trust Division reported 48,506 shares stake. Regions Fincl reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.21% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Trustees Of Dartmouth College invested in 385 shares. 40,294 are held by Liberty Mutual Grp Incorporated Asset. Carret Asset Mgmt owns 0.31% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 52,058 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) has 398 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Nomura Asset has invested 0.08% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 1.82 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 57,500 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.09% or 88,235 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communication Ltd holds 1.35M shares. 8,130 were reported by Umb Comml Bank N A Mo. Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc owns 2,277 shares.

