MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAGL)

Both MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTEC) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAGL) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTech Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MTech Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 35.72% and 42.45% respectively. Insiders owned 8.34% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTech Acquisition Corp. -0.4% -0.4% -0.4% 0% 0% 4.57% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.5% 1.32% 2.88% 0% 0% 2.67%

For the past year MTech Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 1 of the 1 factors MTech Acquisition Corp. beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

MTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.