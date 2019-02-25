Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) Decreased by $2.30 Million as Share Price Declined; Berry Global Group (BERY) Stake Increased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 287,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 988,460 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.83M, up from 701,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.61. About 35,624 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 19.89% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 50.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 20,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,164 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.27M, down from 40,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $97.45. About 143,630 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold PSX shares while 356 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 305.42 million shares or 2.74% less from 314.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg has invested 0.17% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Boston Family Office Ltd has 1,935 shares. Axa stated it has 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hartford Investment Mngmt reported 60,663 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 202,616 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Personal Fincl Services holds 1,357 shares. Montag A And Assocs owns 5,028 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cap Innovations Ltd Co stated it has 1,880 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards owns 19,250 shares. Signaturefd holds 0.04% or 3,788 shares in its portfolio. Savant Limited owns 6,346 shares. Ruffer Llp invested in 0.12% or 32,202 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp accumulated 35 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Ltd Co holds 0.25% or 10,658 shares in its portfolio.

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.98 million activity.

More recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Phillips 66, Seattle Genetics, Green Plains, C&J Energy Services, FRP, and Medical Transcription Billing â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Phillips 66 Is On My Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 Posts Stellar 2018 Performance But Tricky Road Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baozun Inc by 32,741 shares to 53,249 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,612 shares, and cut its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC).

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Berry Plastics Group (BERY) is Consider a Possible Rival Offer for RPC – StreetInsider.com” on January 31, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “BERY or ATR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” published on February 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Statement re Possible Offer – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Adobe (ADBE), American Airlines (AAL), Boeing (BA), Zillow (ZG), Increase in Alibaba (BABA) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 14, 2019.