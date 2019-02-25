Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Reaches $77.59 After 5.00% Down Move; City Holding Co (CHCO) Sentiment Is 0.92

The stock of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.77% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.59. About 392,339 shares traded or 6.50% up from the average. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has declined 7.59% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MUSA News: 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q EPS $1.16; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Net $39.3M; 20/03/2018 – Murphy USA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Rev $3.24B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUSA); 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q REV. $3.24B, EST. $3.22B; 14/03/2018 Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight GainThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $2.50 billion company. It was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $73.71 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MUSA worth $125.15M less.

City Holding Co (CHCO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.54, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 49 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 53 trimmed and sold stakes in City Holding Co. The active investment managers in our database now have: 10.57 million shares, up from 10.29 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding City Holding Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 46 Increased: 31 New Position: 18.

The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $78.99. About 29,190 shares traded. City Holding Company (CHCO) has risen 5.92% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCO News: 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 25/05/2018 – COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD – WILL NO LONGER BE ACQUIRING 51-PERCENT-STAKE IN UBER’S UNIT IN SINGAPORE, LION CITY HOLDINGS; 20/03/2018 ORIENTAL UNIVERSITY CITY HOLDINGS HK – PROPOSES REDUCING CREDIT STANDING TO SHARE CAPITAL ACCOUNT OF CO BY HK$150 MLN FROM HK$516.3 MLN AS AT 28 FEB; 18/04/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK – CONTRACTED SALES OF HK$12,026 MLN FOR YEAR OF FY2017/18; 19/04/2018 – CITY HOLDING 1Q ROA 1.69%, EST. 1.57%; 17/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK – NET PROCEEDS OF NOTES ISSUE US$147.69 MLN; 18/04/2018 – China South City Holdings Contracted Sales Rose 39% on Year in Year Ended March 31; 23/03/2018 – City Holding Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Global Future City Holding Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTCY); 26/04/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK -UNIT, EIGHT SUPPLY CHAIN COMPANIES OR THEIR SUBSIDIARIES HAVE ENTERED INTO A SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT

City Holding Co holds 9.64% of its portfolio in City Holding Company for 437,444 shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 133,117 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ntv Asset Management Llc has 0.32% invested in the company for 15,651 shares. The New Jersey-based Condor Capital Management has invested 0.11% in the stock. Jnba Financial Advisors, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,114 shares.

City Holding Company operates as a holding firm for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It has a 17.59 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to clients for the purchase or refinance of a residence; home equity junior lien loans; consumer loans that are secured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $48,666 activity.

