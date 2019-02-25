Mutual Of America Capital Management Holding in Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Has Decreased as Stock Price Declined; Stockbridge Partners Boosted Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holding by $13.01 Million as Stock Price Declined

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) by 8.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 5,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,946 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.26 million, down from 66,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $57.37. About 730,186 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 8.30% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 128,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 882,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $89.17M, up from 753,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $91.89. About 509,241 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 17.23% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $7.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3,336 shares to 39,371 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 58,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Mueller Industries Inc (NYSE:MLI).

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Six Flags delays China park openings – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Drilling Automation of Six Floaters – GlobeNewswire” published on February 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Six Flags Earnings: SIX Stock Sinks Despite Q4 Beat – Yahoo Finance” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “IHOP® Names Six-Year-Old Brody Simoncini as Its 2019 Kid Chef Champion and Announces Limited-Time Availability of His Winning Pancake in Restaurants Nationwide – Business Wire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “The 6 Most Shorted NYSE Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold GWRE shares while 76 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 80.52 million shares or 3.40% less from 83.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 2,364 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 836,799 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 105,440 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Westfield Cap Mgmt Company LP holds 0.41% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 580,719 shares. Bares Capital Mngmt holds 0.75% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 264,387 shares. Nicholas Inv Limited Partnership owns 19,294 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.07M shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 14,800 shares. Timessquare Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Firsthand Cap reported 55,000 shares or 2.62% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Sit Inv Associate holds 32,800 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest has invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $2.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 55,308 shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $178.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 17,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 946,370 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 24 insider sales for $16.74 million activity. Hung Priscilla sold 3,628 shares worth $295,804. On Monday, December 17 the insider Conway Craig sold $32,920. The insider King James Winston sold $431,299. Another trade for 5,446 shares valued at $565,422 was sold by Sherry Steven P.. 170 shares were sold by Smith Curtis, worth $13,799 on Tuesday, December 18. $87,117 worth of stock was sold by Polelle Michael on Wednesday, December 12.