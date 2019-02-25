My Size Inc. (MYSZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

We are comparing My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. N/A 0.00 7.28M -0.28 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 136.28M 3.52 9.79M -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Agilysys Inc. -7.18% -7.1% -4.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both My Size Inc. and Agilysys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 87% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Agilysys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. -10.6% -16.98% 10.02% -16.61% 16.22% 43.51% Agilysys Inc. -5.94% -4.32% -0.64% 6.89% 24.28% 26.3%

For the past year My Size Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Agilysys Inc.

Summary

My Size Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Agilysys Inc.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.