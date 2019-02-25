Nasdaq (NDAQ) to pay $0.44 on Mar 29, 2019; Gallagher Arthur J & Co Has 1.09 Sentiment

Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.14, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 205 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 188 decreased and sold holdings in Gallagher Arthur J & Co. The investment professionals in our database now own: 140.92 million shares, down from 143.15 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Gallagher Arthur J & Co in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 4 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 165 Increased: 141 New Position: 64.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. holds 3.85% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for 339,830 shares. Capital Returns Management Llc owns 102,600 shares or 3.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rench Wealth Management Inc. has 3.13% invested in the company for 63,085 shares. The United Kingdom-based Guinness Asset Management Ltd has invested 3.02% in the stock. Professional Advisory Services Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 205,594 shares.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage and risk management services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.84 billion. The Company’s Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. It has a 23.71 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s retail brokerage activities negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and healthcare exchange and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 insider sales for $1.03 million activity.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. On Monday, October 29 DENNISON ANN M sold $129,940 worth of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 1,553 shares. Shares for $467,046 were sold by Peterson Bradley J on Friday, January 11. $224,850 worth of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was sold by Wedenborn Lars on Wednesday, November 28.

Among 4 analysts covering Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nasdaq had 7 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) rating on Thursday, October 25. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $88 target. The company was maintained on Monday, December 3 by Citigroup. The stock of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 11. The stock of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, October 11.

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private firm services worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.60 billion. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. It has a 32.62 P/E ratio. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides broker, clearing, settlement, and central depository services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 25 investors sold Nasdaq, Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 117.06 million shares or 0.71% less from 117.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,423 are held by Delta Asset Management Lc Tn. 4,849 were reported by Bluecrest Cap Ltd. Tealwood Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.31% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 74,000 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd has 10,563 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 414,867 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.03% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 8.10 million shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). 319 are owned by Sun Life Finance. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 9,546 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 37,792 shares. Pnc Fincl Services has 0% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Ing Groep Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Kbc Group Nv holds 53,969 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.