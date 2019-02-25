National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:EAGLU) Comparison side by side

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:EAGLU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 190.57M 3.85 8.45M 0.12 68.63 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. Units N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 125.90

Demonstrates National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. Units earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. Units, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. Units’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 4.43% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. Units 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. Units are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. Units therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.4% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.4% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. Units are owned by institutional investors. About 57.87% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -9.47% -16.57% -29.2% -17.02% -14.04% -14.47% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. Units -0.95% 1.65% 3.16% 4.5% 0% 4.4%

For the past year National Energy Services Reunited Corp. had bearish trend while Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. Units had bullish trend.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. Units on 5 of the 9 factors.