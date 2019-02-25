Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NAII) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Drug Related Products companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Natural Alternatives International Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.60% of all Drug Related Products’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Natural Alternatives International Inc. has 3.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 18.41% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Natural Alternatives International Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International Inc. 6.74% 9.40% 7.10% Industry Average 5.32% 10.68% 8.08%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Natural Alternatives International Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International Inc. 9.68M 143.60M 7.72 Industry Average 118.56M 2.23B 23.92

Natural Alternatives International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Natural Alternatives International Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Natural Alternatives International Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 0.00 2.00

The potential upside of the peers is 29.85%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Natural Alternatives International Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Alternatives International Inc. 2.79% 8.06% 6.39% -3.01% 0.19% 0.19% Industry Average 2.79% 4.53% 6.39% 2.98% 35.03% 31.25%

For the past year Natural Alternatives International Inc. has weaker performance than Natural Alternatives International Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Natural Alternatives International Inc. are 4.5 and 2.9. Competitively, Natural Alternatives International Inc.’s peers have 4.10 and 3.35 for Current and Quick Ratio. Natural Alternatives International Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Natural Alternatives International Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.09 shows that Natural Alternatives International Inc. is 109.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Natural Alternatives International Inc.’s peers are 31.50% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Natural Alternatives International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Natural Alternatives International Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.