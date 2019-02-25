Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 20.52M 12.81 3.73M 0.36 36.59 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 4.35M 15.56 N/A 0.65 20.49

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. -18.18% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. pays out a $0.77 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 5.52% dividend yield. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. offers an annual dividend of $0.66 per share, bundled with 4.73% dividend yield.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.97% and 5.03%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 1.48% 2.53% -3.92% -4.56% -12.82% -12.17% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -2.01% -2.9% -8.66% -8.61% -13.83% -14.74%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.