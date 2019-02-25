New England Investment & Retirement Group Position in Apple (AAPL) Decreased by $1.09 Million as Valuation Declined; Tenneco (TEN) Holder Bragg Financial Advisors Lifted Stake

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 21.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 4,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,851 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.03 million, down from 22,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 37,100 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today to talk trade; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, according to comments Tim Cook made to CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE:COMMITTED TO OBTAINING APPLE TAX PAYMENT; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 27/03/2018 – Apple Services to Drive Next Leg of Growth, Says Schoenstein (Video); 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 77.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 20,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,278 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.99 million, up from 26,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 610,908 shares traded or 0.65% up from the average. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 48.64% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 11/04/2018 – FEDERAL MOGUL IZMIT FMIZP.IS – TENNECO INC SING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL MOGUL SIRKETLER GROUP; 11/04/2018 – Tenneco (TEN) Acquisition of Federal-Mogul Conference (Transcript); 10/04/2018 – Icahn to Sell Federal-Mogul as Buyer Tenneco to Split Into Two; 10/04/2018 – S&P PLACED TENNECO INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 16/05/2018 – Tenneco Announces Results of 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenneco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEN); 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – INTENTION TO SEPARATE COMBINED BUSINESSES INTO 2 INDEPENDENT, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANIES; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco’s Ken Trammell to Continue in a Broader Leadership Role Through Closing of Federal-Mogul Transactio; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Tenneco’s Ratings Under Review For Downgrade; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: TEN Rating Watch Negative Is Driven by Expectation for Substantial Increase in Leverage Following FDML Transaction

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advantage Inc stated it has 0.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Numerixs Inv Technology owns 9,479 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 872,555 shares. Moreover, Ellington Grp Inc Llc has 0.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,900 shares. Moody Bank Trust Division has invested 2.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Schulhoff & has 0.7% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,523 shares. Avenir Corp stated it has 86,572 shares. Delta Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 5.31% or 38,738 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Co owns 8,733 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 1.24% stake. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wedgewood Ptnrs Inc stated it has 9.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Asset Mgmt One Ltd has invested 3.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.82 million shares or 2.96% of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Lc has invested 2.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Health Care Etf (VHT) by 4,854 shares to 76,482 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calamos Conv & High Income Fd Com Shs (CHY) by 162,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $902,607 activity. The insider KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold TEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 42.70 million shares or 4.56% less from 44.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Mercantile Trust Company accumulated 2,425 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Bartlett Co Ltd Co has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Tompkins Fincl Corp stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 104,623 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio owns 27,900 shares. Petrus Lta has 0.08% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 8,840 shares. Moreover, Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 22,005 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability has 0.37% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 25,249 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,753 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt invested in 0% or 110 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 4,114 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Elk Creek Prtn Lc, a Colorado-based fund reported 83,578 shares. Scout Incorporated has invested 0.32% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 29,398 shares.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65M and $744.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 5,523 shares to 21,060 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,410 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

