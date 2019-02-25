New England Research & Management Has Boosted Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $762,777; Shares Rose; Oarsman Capital Position in Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) Has Cut as Stock Declined

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 47.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 10,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 32,226 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.36 million, up from 21,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 5.30M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) by 19.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 9,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,829 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.04 million, down from 50,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Kohl’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $64.37. About 2.99M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 30.59% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.64; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – MAKING A MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO MIGRATE KOHL’S SYSTEMS AND APPLICATIONS TO CLOUD; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – ON MAY 9 APPOINTED FRANK SICA AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Earnings: Riding Momentum Into Earnings? — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Kohl’s Nine-Year Fashion Odyssey Reflects Industry’s Challenges

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold KSS shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 167.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 169.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aviva Public Lc owns 87,750 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wealthfront holds 45,339 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.06% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Cibc Ww Mkts Corp owns 55,470 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 319,951 shares. Franklin, California-based fund reported 31,694 shares. Cwm Ltd Com accumulated 699 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 103,380 shares stake. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 3,572 were reported by Holderness Investments. Hillsdale Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 5,600 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 15,533 shares. 465 were reported by Guardian Life Insur Co Of America.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $248.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) by 39,391 shares to 208,415 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 15,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $6.10 million activity. Shares for $1.00 million were sold by LAVU RATNAKAR. Another trade for 21,584 shares valued at $1.76M was sold by SCHEPP RICHARD D. The insider STREETER STEPHANIE A sold 4,776 shares worth $389,244.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $2.15 EPS, up 14.97% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.87 per share. KSS’s profit will be $355.02 million for 7.48 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 119.39% EPS growth.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 selling transactions for $32.08 million activity. Blaser Brian J sold $4.00 million worth of stock or 58,200 shares. Contreras Jaime also sold $4.30 million worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Wednesday, August 29. $127,044 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares were sold by Bracken Sharon J. $366,957 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was sold by Salvadori Daniel Gesua Sive on Friday, September 28. 9,097 shares were sold by LANE ANDREW H, worth $610,513. Another trade for 3,455 shares valued at $249,875 was made by Stratton John G on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 561 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 434 raised stakes. 1.23 billion shares or 0.24% more from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nippon Life Insurance has invested 0.4% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Putnam Invs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Old Dominion Mngmt has invested 0.24% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 13,848 were accumulated by Argyle Cap Mngmt. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0.55% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The Ohio-based Private Na has invested 0.69% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Finemark Retail Bank And holds 40,332 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd has 551,947 shares. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney Com holds 0.01% or 302 shares. Patten Group Inc reported 1,698 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Groesbeck Mngmt Nj reported 1.35% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Nomura holds 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 21,597 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 105,677 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Lc invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Horizon Kinetics has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $153.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,200 shares to 12,396 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) by 10,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,300 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Financial (NYSE:RF).