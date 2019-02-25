New Gold (NGD) Stake Increased by Exane Derivatives; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Increases Stake in Walmart (WMT)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 60% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.50 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $99.55. About 8.09M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/03/2018 – Walmart in Early-Stage Acquisition Talks With Humana; 18/04/2018 – Walmart Announces 20 MMT of Supplier Emission Reductions through Project Gigaton; Unveils Plans for Expanding Electric Vehicle; 28/04/2018 – WMT: EXCLUSIVE: Asda and J Sainsbury are in talks about a £10bn merger that will send shockwaves through Britain’s retail industry. Full story on @SkyNews shortly. – ! $WMT; 18/05/2018 – Recode: Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a `members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart to buy India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 18/04/2018 – WALMART TO DOUBLE EV CHARGING SITES TO TOTAL OVER 1000; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 16/03/2018 – A former Walmart executive’s lawsuit claims the retailer has been inflating e-commerce growth numbers:; 05/04/2018 – Walmart shuns Alipay to push Tencent’s service; 02/04/2018 – ThinkAdvisor: Walmart, Humana Move Closer as Separate Upheavals Threaten

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in New Gold (NGD) by 248079.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 4.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.59 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.68B, up from 1,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in New Gold for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.0005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.89. About 1.76M shares traded. New Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:NGD) has declined 73.11% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NGD News: 04/04/2018 – Amex Exploration Inc.: New Gold-Rich Polymetallic Drill Results With Grades Up to 6.72 g/t Au, 24.2 g/t Ag and 0.30% Zn Over 1; 04/04/2018 – Amex Exploration Inc.: New Gold-Rich Polymetallic Drill Results With Grades Up to 6.72 g/t Au, 24.2 g/t Ag and 0.30% Zn Over 1.5 Meters at Perron; 26/03/2018 – NEW GOLD INC – CHANGES RESULT IN PLANNED REDUCTION IN SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – NEW GOLD INC NGD.A : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – Mile-Underground Miner Looks to U.S., Canada for New Gold Assets; 22/05/2018 – BEADELL REPORTS TWO NEW GOLD DISCOVERIES AT TUCANO; 04/04/2018 – NewGold Issuer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NEW GOLD INC – THRELKELD WILL CONTINUE AS A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – NEW GOLD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. EPS 1C; 09/05/2018 – NEW GOLD REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT, CEO

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 47 insider sales for $4.38 billion activity. Shares for $108.61 million were sold by WALTON JIM C on Monday, December 3. 644,405 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares with value of $60.64M were sold by WALTON S ROBSON. $904,964 worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was sold by Furner John R. on Friday, September 28. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $46,000 was made by WALTON ALICE L on Monday, December 17. 18,421 shares valued at $1.77M were sold by Biggs M. Brett on Thursday, August 30. McKenna Judith J sold $1.17M worth of stock.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $242.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,000 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold WMT shares while 534 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 827.80 million shares or 1.41% less from 839.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 13,593 were reported by Aspen Investment Mngmt. Independent Order Of Foresters has invested 0.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cadinha & Limited Co owns 3,700 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Horrell Capital Mngmt holds 1.53% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 32,906 shares. Marshwinds Advisory invested 0.14% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Dupont has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity invested in 0.6% or 1.22M shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 2,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman reported 282,224 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited holds 98,155 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Montag A Assoc has invested 1.38% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh owns 0.08% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 86,144 shares. 161,100 are owned by Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd. Moneta Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,096 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

