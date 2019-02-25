New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

We will be comparing the differences between New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 221.20M 5.15 100.61M 1.24 10.58 Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 4.75M 12.54 1.63M 0.05 220.39

In table 1 we can see New Mountain Finance Corporation and Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than New Mountain Finance Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. New Mountain Finance Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has New Mountain Finance Corporation and Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 45.48% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. -34.32% 0% 0%

Dividends

$1.36 per share with a dividend yield of 9.71% is the annual dividend that New Mountain Finance Corporation pay. On the other side, $0.49 per share with a dividend yield of 4.23% for Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for New Mountain Finance Corporation and Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

New Mountain Finance Corporation has a -1.13% downside potential and a consensus target price of $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.03% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 22.3% of Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -3.6% -3.74% -4.93% -5.61% -7.28% -3.17% Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.54% 0.54% -3.44% -2.85% -8.77% -7.57%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

New Mountain Finance Corporation beats on 11 of the 13 factors Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.