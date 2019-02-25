New Senior Investment Group (SNR) to pay $0.13 on Mar 22, 2019; RIVIERA RESOURCES (RVRA) SI Increased By 400%

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) is expected to pay $0.13 on Mar 22, 2019. (NYSE:SNR) shareholders before Mar 7, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. New Senior Investment Group Inc’s current price of $5.42 translates into 2.40% yield. New Senior Investment Group Inc’s dividend has Mar 8, 2019 as record date. Feb 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.07% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.42. About 770,208 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has declined 38.35% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

RIVIERA RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:RVRA) had an increase of 400% in short interest. RVRA’s SI was 13,000 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 400% from 2,600 shares previously. With 155,400 avg volume, 0 days are for RIVIERA RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:RVRA)’s short sellers to cover RVRA’s short positions. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About shares traded. Riviera Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVRA) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.40, from 0.73 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 51.18 million shares or 2.69% less from 52.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock reported 7.50 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Levin Cap Strategies L P, New York-based fund reported 166,635 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management has invested 0.02% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 114,997 shares. Wespac Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.33% or 96,792 shares in its portfolio. Ser Automobile Association invested in 14,071 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Gp owns 10,600 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors has invested 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Schroder Invest Gp holds 11,281 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 908,670 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Highlander Cap Mgmt Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 750 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 51,691 shares. Btc Cap Management holds 48,410 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Company holds 0% or 373,475 shares.

New Senior Investment Group is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. The company has market cap of $445.25 million. As of December 31, 2017, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states. It currently has negative earnings. New Senior is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm.

