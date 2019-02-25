New Vernon Investment Management Increased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $864,000 as Valuation Declined; Adams Asset Advisors Upped Stake in Pepsico (PEP)

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 30.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 34,829 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.89 million, up from 26,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $116.6. About 1.02 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 107.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,734 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.69M, up from 16,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $50.89. About 8.21 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $27.62 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $922.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 71,310 shares to 79,393 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 160,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 426,050 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2.