New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Increased Stake in Intuit (INTU) as Market Value Declined; North Star Asset Management Holding in Affiliated Managers (AMG) Boosted by $521,016 as Market Valuation Declined

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 0.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 1,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 364,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $82.87M, up from 362,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $247.72. About 2.65M shares traded or 55.50% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers (AMG) by 4.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 3,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,036 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.45 million, up from 87,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $110.34. About 377,175 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 49.31% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q AUM $831B, EST. $827.85B; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SOLUTION FOR SPENT-CATALYST MGMT; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Info Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 29/05/2018 – Dutch metals group AMG temporarily shuts some Brazilian operations; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Healey Has Been Diagnosed With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis; 29/05/2018 – AMG DOESN’T EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q EPS $2.77; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Net $153M; 18/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $163.74 million activity. $808,851 worth of stock was sold by STANSBURY HENRY TAYLOE on Friday, September 21. On Thursday, August 30 FLOURNOY MARK J sold $2.03 million worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 9,292 shares. 22,418 shares were sold by SMITH BRAD D, worth $4.61M. 85,835 shares were sold by Goodarzi Sasan K, worth $16.89M on Wednesday, November 21. 4,554 shares were sold by POWELL DENNIS D, worth $979,360. Another trade for 5,029 shares valued at $1.01M was made by Johnson Gregory N on Monday, November 26.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $42.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 6,935 shares to 161,224 shares, valued at $13.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 7,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,038 shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 24 investors sold INTU shares while 257 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 215.92 million shares or 0.30% more from 215.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 20,794 shares to 150,191 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) by 8,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,774 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW).