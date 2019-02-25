NewMarket (NEU) Reaches $440.24 52-Week High; WRAP TECHNOLOGIES COMMON SHARES (WRTC) Sellers Increased By 376.47% Their Shorts

WRAP TECHNOLOGIES INC COMMON SHARES (NASDAQ:WRTC) had an increase of 376.47% in short interest. WRTC’s SI was 16,200 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 376.47% from 3,400 shares previously. With 40,100 avg volume, 0 days are for WRAP TECHNOLOGIES INC COMMON SHARES (NASDAQ:WRTC)’s short sellers to cover WRTC’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 120,293 shares traded or 52.50% up from the average. Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) hit a new 52-week high and has $479.86 target or 9.00% above today’s $440.24 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.92B company. The 1-year high was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $479.86 price target is reached, the company will be worth $443.07 million more. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $440.24. About 34,498 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 0.70% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 22/04/2018 – DJ NewMarket Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEU); 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q EPS $5.14; 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe

Wrap Technologies, Inc. develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. The company has market cap of $128.34 million. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. It currently has negative earnings.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company has market cap of $4.92 billion. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. It has a 21.64 P/E ratio. The firm also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers , and individual customers.

