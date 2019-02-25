Next Financial Group Has Lowered 3M Co (MMM) Stake By $740,460; Greenwood Gearhart Boosted At&T (T) Stake By $1.22 Million

Next Financial Group Inc decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 56.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Next Financial Group Inc sold 3,526 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.86%. The Next Financial Group Inc holds 2,675 shares with $564,000 value, down from 6,201 last quarter. 3M Co now has $120.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $209.35. About 1.53 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 19.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Greenwood Gearhart Inc acquired 36,967 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock declined 7.66%. The Greenwood Gearhart Inc holds 224,416 shares with $7.54M value, up from 187,449 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $226.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 23.36M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – U.S. ECONOMIC EXPERT IN AT&T CASE TO TESTIFY WEDNESDAY; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Develop Next-Generation Streaming Video Platform and Targeted Advertising Capabilities; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) stake by 15,360 shares to 192,446 valued at $6.79 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Wal (NYSE:WMT) stake by 57,761 shares and now owns 67,454 shares. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. AT\u0026T had 9 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 21 by UBS. The company was upgraded on Monday, December 3 by Cowen & Co. On Monday, December 3 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Neutral” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Monday, November 26. UBS maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, September 4 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $34 target in Tuesday, December 11 report. The rating was upgraded by Tigress Financial to “Buy” on Monday, October 22. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $35 target in Thursday, October 25 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 129,544 shares. California-based Ashfield Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Payden And Rygel owns 650,100 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 269,663 are owned by Veritable Lp. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability invested in 1.78% or 73,596 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Lc invested in 11.61% or 2.43 million shares. Gladius Cap LP holds 6,570 shares. Reik And Ltd Llc reported 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cullinan Assocs holds 0.36% or 148,159 shares. Autus Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 8,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 0.26% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Brown Brothers Harriman & Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 177,081 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur accumulated 2.04% or 472,475 shares. Northstar Grp Inc accumulated 20,421 shares or 0.32% of the stock.

Among 6 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. 3M had 11 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, November 16. Citigroup maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, January 3 report. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Underweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MMM in report on Monday, November 19 with “Underweight” rating. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, September 28 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, October 24 with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, October 24. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $222 target. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 30.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 11 insider sales for $17.53 million activity. Shares for $1.77 million were sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. Bushman Julie L had sold 3,123 shares worth $624,295 on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, January 31 THULIN INGE G sold $2.66M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 13,290 shares. Vrohidis Ippocratis had sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63 million. $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. 1,000 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $184,500 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stock Yards Bank Trust stated it has 0.5% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Aspen Mngmt owns 1,461 shares. Northcoast Asset Limited has invested 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Lc reported 0.28% stake. Bollard Group Inc Limited Co reported 6,920 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd holds 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 213,662 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 27,480 shares. Everett Harris Ca holds 0.58% or 110,444 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,551 shares. Weik Management invested in 16,657 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Patten & Patten Tn has 57,389 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 9,406 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 113,986 were reported by Fiduciary Trust. Cambridge stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).