Nexus Investment Management Lifted Its Enbridge (ENB) Position; Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH) Shorts Down By 20.46%

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) had a decrease of 20.46% in short interest. SBPH’s SI was 346,000 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 20.46% from 435,000 shares previously. With 48,300 avg volume, 7 days are for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH)’s short sellers to cover SBPH’s short positions. The SI to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 3.22%. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 20,284 shares traded. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) has declined 19.62% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBPH News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBPH); 05/03/2018 – Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Timothy Clackson to Board; 14/03/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Presentation of Combined lnarigivir 25 mg and 50 mg 12 and 24 Week ACHIEVE Results Demonstrating Enhanced Anti-Viral Efficacy in HBeAg-Negative Patients; 10/04/2018 – SPRING BANK: FULL 24 WK PHASE 2 TRIAL SHOWS ANTI-VIRAL EFFECT; 10/04/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Expanded lnarigivir Data from the ACHIEVE Trial to Be Presented at The International Liver Congress™; 14/03/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Presentation of Combined Inarigivir 25 mg and 50 mg 12 and 24 Week ACHIEVE Results Demonstrating Enhanced; 10/04/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Expanded Inarigivir Data from the ACHIEVE Trial to Be Presented at The International Liver Congress™; 24/04/2018 – Spring Bank Pharma Conference Call Set By Chardan for May. 2; 27/04/2018 – Spring Bank Pharm 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 05/03/2018 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Timothy Clackson, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 4.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nexus Investment Management Inc acquired 19,200 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 6.96%. The Nexus Investment Management Inc holds 412,388 shares with $13.30 million value, up from 393,188 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $74.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 3.89M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company has market cap of $164.83 million. The Company’s SMNH compounds are small divisions of nucleic acids that the firm creates to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus.

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) stake by 19,834 shares to 917,425 valued at $18.61M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 5,085 shares and now owns 314,302 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Enbridge had 3 analyst reports since September 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, September 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 18 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, November 6.