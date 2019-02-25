Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Boosted Its Position in Mastercard (MA) by $487,734; Ack Asset Management Lifted Forr (FORR) Stake by $5.34 Million; Valuation Declined

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 1.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 2,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,367 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.51M, up from 166,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $223.32. About 3.30 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Forr (FORR) by 158.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 118,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 193,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.89 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Forr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $900.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.33. About 125,070 shares traded or 114.14% up from the average. Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has declined 2.95% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FORR News: 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH 1Q REV. $77.7M, EST. $78.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Forrester Announces Date Of New Tech & Innovation Forum, Opens Nominations For Early-stage Emerging Tech Companies; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Loss $1.73M; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH INC FORR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.03 TO $1.10; 17/04/2018 – Forrester Research To Broadcast Its First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2Q EPS 29c-EPS 33c; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH INC FORR.O SEES FY 2018 PRO FORMA SHR ABOUT $1.38 TO $1.45; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Pro Forma Loss 1c/Sh; 01/05/2018 – Mobile Labs To Sponsor Forrester’s Digital Transformation 2018 Next Week in Chicago

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Citizens Bankshares And Trust Com invested 0.44% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Baillie Gifford And Co owns 5.68 million shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 1,562 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na holds 5,713 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Axa reported 471,969 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Northeast Fin Consultants has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Reilly Fincl Lc has invested 2.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Optimum Investment Advisors reported 24,926 shares. Altavista Wealth owns 4,714 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Rbf Capital invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 0.31% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). West Coast Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kempen Capital Nv has 0.31% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 758,900 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt reported 0.7% stake.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10,049 shares to 579,835 shares, valued at $48.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 182,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62M shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.52 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $959,993 was sold by Haythornthwaite Richard. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $486,015 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Friday, November 2.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $363.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wms (NYSE:WMS) by 55,300 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $34.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gnty (GNTY) by 36,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,700 shares, and cut its stake in Manh (NASDAQ:MANH).

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $32,032 activity.