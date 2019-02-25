Nike (NKE) Holder Greystone Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $300,720; Varonis Sys (VRNS) Holder Axiom International Investors Decreased Position

Greystone Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 7.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Investment Management Llc sold 3,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,171 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.83M, down from 48,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $85.18. About 3.00M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 35.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 35,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,874 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.61 million, down from 98,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.12. About 162,529 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 20.10% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.10% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $66.08 million activity. $14.81M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by Slusher John F. Shares for $1.45M were sold by Matheson Monique S. on Tuesday, September 18. RODGERS JOHNATHAN A sold $1.36 million worth of stock.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on March, 28. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 7.35% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NKE’s profit will be $991.43 million for 33.80 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.48, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 35 investors sold VRNS shares while 61 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.21 million shares or 0.66% more from 23.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

