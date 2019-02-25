Nikko Asset Management Americas Decreased Its Canadian Natural Resources LTD (CNQ) Stake by $1.08 Million as Shares Declined; As Magna Intl Com (MGA) Share Price Declined, Holder Hillsdale Investment Management Cut by $1.53 Million Its Position

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc Com (MGA) by 9.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 29,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,940 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.45 million, down from 304,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 135,163 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 20.05% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) by 15.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 32,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,235 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.99 million, down from 212,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 139,627 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 22.36% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct)

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “How Cheap Are the Auto Supplier Stocks? | The Motley Fool Canada – The Motley Fool Canada” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magna International Inc. (MGA) CEO Don Walker on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 23, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “#AI Technology Playing Key Role in #Logistics and Transportation; (NASDAQ: $TSLA) (CSE: $LLT.C) (OTC: $LLNKF) (TSX: $MG.TO) (NYSE: $MGA) (NASDAQ: $SOLO) – InvestorIdeas.com” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Novartis AG, Proteostasis Therapeutics, Williams-Sonoma, Magna International, YRC Worldwide, and Delek Logistics Partners â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Announces Outlook NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $762.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc Cl B Conv (NYSE:SJR) by 17,220 shares to 206,675 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 49,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Enerplus Corp Com (NYSE:ERF).

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 3.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.57 per share. MGA’s profit will be $531.44M for 8.28 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.49% EPS growth.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 180,718 shares to 561,873 shares, valued at $129.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 35,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Top Oil Stocks With Huge Upside Potential – The Motley Fool Canada” on January 31, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AK Steel, CRISPR, Dell, DocuSign, Grubhub, NRG, US Steel, Vale, Wayfair, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on January 28, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Top Stocks I’d Buy for Spring | The Motley Fool Canada – The Motley Fool Canada” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Investors: Here Are Many Reasons to Own Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ) – The Motley Fool Canada” published on January 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Total makes big South African gas condensate find; could total ~1B barrels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 99.92% or $368.22 from last year’s $368.52 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $359.34 million for 23.49 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.03% negative EPS growth.