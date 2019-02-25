Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Decreased Its Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (PBR) Holding; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Upped Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake By $9.77 Million

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 11.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab acquired 64,274 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 13.14%. The Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 630,779 shares with $96.19M value, up from 566,505 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $79.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $138.68. About 3.49M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/03/2018 – CAT: HARD TO GAUGE IF NORTH AM. MARKETS GAINING ON TAX REFORM; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR CEO:`CERTINALY NO CONCERN ABOUT PEAK’ RIGHT NOW; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New CFO; Current CFO Halverson’s Retirement Is Effective May 4 — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Group President Rob Charter to Retire

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (PBR) stake by 14.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 53,280 shares as Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (PBR)’s stock rose 24.82%. The Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc holds 308,808 shares with $3.75M value, down from 362,088 last quarter. Petroleo Brasileiro Sa now has $102.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 11.55 million shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 41.31% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 16/04/2018 – GE POWER TO SERVICE EQUIPMENT IN 11 PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS; 04/05/2018 – PETROBRAS STARTS BINDING PHASE OF PASADENA REFINERY SALE; 20/03/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IS EVALUATING OFFER FOR FERTILIZER PLANTS UFN lll AND ARAUCARIA; 28/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities continue slide amid trade fears, tech rout; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS SIGNS DEAL TO BUILD NATGAS PROCESSING UNIT IN RIO; 29/05/2018 – Brazil’s Temer downplays threat of coup amid truckers’ protest; 03/04/2018 – PETROBRAS STARTS TEASER FOR TARTARUGA VERDE, ESPADARTE FIELDS; 25/05/2018 – Petrobras takes hit after truckers force diesel price cut; 19/04/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO PARENTE DECLINES TO COMMENT ABOUT BRF; 10/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE DIESEL PRICE TO BRL2.2361 FROM BRL2.1728

Among 8 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Caterpillar had 8 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, October 25 by DZ Bank. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Wednesday, September 5. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $177 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $183 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, October 24. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, December 3. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of CAT in report on Thursday, September 20 to “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $5.28 million activity. Shares for $5.40 million were sold by Johnson Denise C. Another trade for 1,080 shares valued at $124,826 was bought by De Lange Bob.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) stake by 178,593 shares to 724,271 valued at $28.93 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) stake by 44,053 shares and now owns 378,034 shares. Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) was reduced too.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) stake by 11,358 shares to 34,479 valued at $6.48 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 66,606 shares and now owns 176,154 shares. Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) was raised too.

