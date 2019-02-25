Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Decreased By $714,000 Its Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Position; Salient Midstreamhares of Beneficial Inte (SMM) Shorts Up By 209.38%

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) stake by 50% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 21,000 shares as Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)’s stock declined 30.81%. The Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 21,000 shares with $733,000 value, down from 42,000 last quarter. Boingo Wireless Inc now has $1.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 1 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has risen 0.92% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences

Salient Midstreamhares of Beneficial Inte (NYSE:SMM) had an increase of 209.38% in short interest. SMM’s SI was 19,800 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 209.38% from 6,400 shares previously. With 106,800 avg volume, 0 days are for Salient Midstreamhares of Beneficial Inte (NYSE:SMM)’s short sellers to cover SMM’s short positions. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 167,843 shares traded or 4.32% up from the average. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased Alphabet Inc stake by 1,300 shares to 4,385 valued at $5.23 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 10,000 shares. Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) was raised too.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $7.30 million activity. Hagan David had sold 30,000 shares worth $705,080 on Tuesday, December 11. On Tuesday, September 4 Hovenier Peter sold $498,050 worth of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) or 15,000 shares.

Analysts await Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 350.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Boingo Wireless, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 800.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 14 investors sold WIFI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 37.36 million shares or 2.27% less from 38.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bogle Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership De reported 0.25% stake. State Street Corp stated it has 870,183 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Eulav Asset reported 31,100 shares. 122,915 were accumulated by First Trust Advsr L P. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Pembroke Mgmt holds 3.75% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 19,535 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 1,326 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Victory Cap Mngmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 91,541 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). 1492 Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 5.19% or 228,340 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 6 investors sold Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.15 million shares or 2.46% less from 4.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc has invested 0.03% in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM). M Holdg Inc holds 36,665 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM). Davenport & Company Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 11,249 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 18,225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) for 35,050 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Com (Trc) invested 0% in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM). Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.06% or 234,938 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 15,113 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM). Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0% or 11,037 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) for 65,709 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer And has 0.02% invested in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM). Asset Management Inc accumulated 146,872 shares.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.