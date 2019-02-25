Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Reaches $56.98 After 7.00% Up Move; Sivik Global Healthcare Has Boosted Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position By $1.46 Million

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stake by 21.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc acquired 20,000 shares as Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Sivik Global Healthcare Llc holds 115,000 shares with $8.44 million value, up from 95,000 last quarter. Abbott Laboratories now has $135.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $76.91. About 4.09M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE

The stock of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.69% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 775,205 shares traded or 211.25% up from the average. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has risen 4.65% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8MThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $3.34B company. It was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $60.97 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NOAH worth $233.87M more.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service well-known provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $3.34 billion. The Company’s wealth management services and products include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. It has a 27.37 P/E ratio.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 selling transactions for $32.08 million activity. Bracken Sharon J had sold 1,732 shares worth $127,044 on Friday, September 28. On Friday, September 28 the insider Salvadori Daniel Gesua Sive sold $366,957. LANE ANDREW H sold $610,513 worth of stock or 9,097 shares. 65,000 shares valued at $4.62 million were sold by Watkin Jared on Friday, November 2. Blaser Brian J also sold $4.00M worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares. 64,268 shares were sold by Contreras Jaime, worth $4.30 million. Another trade for 142,341 shares valued at $10.30 million was made by WHITE MILES D on Wednesday, November 28.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) stake by 65,000 shares to 95,000 valued at $3.48M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 70,000 shares. Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) was reduced too.